Parliamentary panel’s report on India’s Covid response in LS today

A Parliamentary committee will table its report on the ‘Covid-19 Pandemic: Global Response, India’s Contributions and the Way Forward’, in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Panel’s chairman and BJP MP P.P. Chaudhary will lay the report on the table of the House.

BJP MP Jual Oram will present a report by the Standing Committee on Defence, on the subject ‘Assessment of Welfare Measures available to War Widows and Families in Armed Forces’

Meanwhile, a report of the Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas on the subject ‘Safety and Security of Oil Installations of Public Sector Oil Companies with Specific Reference to Western Offshore Mishap during Cyclone Taukta’ will be tabled by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri.

Apart from this, the government will seek to discuss and pass The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the House.

Government will also seek to discuss and pass The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The bill seeks inclusion of certain communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in Himachal Pradesh.

A further discussion on Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill 2019, which was introduced in the House last week, is also scheduled for the day. The government will seek to get the bill passed.

The bill seeks to make special provisions for repression of piracy on high seas and to provide for punishment for the offence of piracy.

20221215-092004

