Amidst the ongoing post-poll violence in Tripura, an eight-member parliamentary team would visit the BJP-ruled state on Friday and Saturday to probe the incidents of political hostility and talk to the affected people.

Leaders of Congress and the CPI-M said that the parliamentary team, comprising five MPs of Lok Sabha and three MPs of Rajya Sabha, divided into three groups, would visit violence-hit villages and urban areas of three districts — West Tripura, Sepahijala and Gomati.

MLAs and leaders of Congress and CPI-M would accompany the parliamentary team when they would visit the violence hit areas.

The members of the parliamentary team include, P.R. Natarajan, Gaurav Gogoi, Ranjita Ranjan, A.A Rahim, Abdul Khalique (Lok Sabha) and Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, Vinay Viswam, and Elaram Karim (Rajya Sabha).

Tripura CPI-M Secretary Jitendra Chowdhury said that after over a thousand incidents of violence since March 2, thousands of people, including women and children, fled from their homes and took shelter in the jungle, different places and outside the state.

“The police remained a silent spectator and refused to register FIRs. Some people were detained for a while but were let off later,” Chowdhury told the media.

He said that at least three persons were killed while over 200 people were injured in the series of incidents of violence after the announcement of February 16 assembly polls on March 2.

Many properties, including rubber gardens, shops, business establishments, vehicles and houses were destroyed and burnt down during the violence, which still continues, Chowdhury alleged.

20230309-224404