Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has said that the parliament’s adoption of a strategic law in 2020 to counter US sanctions helped save Iran from “bewilderment” on the nuclear issue.

“The law was a fundamental and important one, the outcomes of which are visible even at the international level,” he said on Wednesday in a meeting with the members of the Iranian parliament.

Iran signed a nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), with world powers in July 2015, agreeing to put some curbs on its nuclear programme in return for the removal of the sanctions on the country. The US, however, pulled out of the deal in May 2018 and reimposed its unilateral sanctions on Iran, prompting the latter to drop some of its nuclear commitments according to the law passed by its parliament in December 2020.

The parliament’s law mandated the government to restrict inspections of Iran’s nuclear facilities by the International Atomic Energy Agency and accelerate the development of the country’s nuclear programme beyond the limits set under the JCPOA, Xinhua news agency reported.

The talks on the JCPOA’s revival began in April 2021 in Vienna. No breakthrough has been achieved after the latest round of talks in August 2022.

