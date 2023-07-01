INDIA

Parliament’s Monsoon Session to commence from July 20

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will commence from July 20 and conclude on August 11, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Saturday.

In a tweet, Joshi, who also holds the portfolio of Coal and Mines said, “Monsoon Session, 2023 of Parliament will commence from 20th July and continue till 11th August. Urge all parties to contribute towards productive discussions on Legislative Business and other items during the Monsoon Session.”

The crucial Monsoon session is likely to be held in the new Parliament building which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28.

Opposition parties are also gearing up to take on the government on several issues. The Budget Session of Parliament earlier this year had witnessed several disruptions over a host of issues raised by the opposition parties.

