The Monsoon Session of Parliament will commence from July 20 and conclude on August 11, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Saturday and also appealed to the opposition parties to contribute constructively.

In a tweet, Joshi, who also holds the portfolio of Coal and Mines, said, “Monsoon Session, 2023 of Parliament will commence from 20th July and continue till 11th August. Urge all parties to contribute towards productive discussions on Legislative Business and other items during the Monsoon Session.”

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister also said that the Monsoon Session will have 17 sittings.

“There will be a total of 17 sittings in this session lasting 23 days. I appeal to all parties to contribute constructively to the legislative and other business of Parliament during the session,” Joshi said.

Sources indicated that the crucial Monsoon session is likely to begin in the old Parliament building but might conclude in the new Parliament Building, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28.

The Monsoon Session is expected to be a stormy one as Parliament is meeting at a time after Prime Minister Modi made a strong pitch for Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country amid moves to step up consultations on the issue.

Opposition parties are also gearing up to take on the government on several issues, including the UCC and Delhi’s Ordinance.

It is also expected that the government is likely to bring a bill to replace the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance.

The Ordinance effectively nullified the Supreme Court judgement that gave the Delhi government greater legislative and administrative control over “services” matters. The AAP had got support from several opposition parties on the ordinance row. However, the Congress is yet to announce its support over the issue.

AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier sought appointment with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi over the ordinance issue. The Opposition parties are also likely to raise the issue of Manipur violence, in which over 100 people have died till date.

The Budget Session of Parliament earlier this year had witnessed several disruptions over a host of issues raised by the opposition parties.

