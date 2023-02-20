INDIA

Part of under-construction bridge collapses in Patna

NewsWire
0
0

An under construction bridge partially collapsed in Patna district on Monday but no one was injured, an official said.

The incident occurred at the partially constructed Bihta Sarmera four-lane state highway 78, connecting Patna to Nalanda, at Rustamganj village under Naubatpur block in the district.

Road Construction Department employee Mritunjay Kumar said: “A slab was placed on the pillars on Monday. Suddenly it collapsed. Luckily, none of the labourers were present. No one is hurt. The department has initiated an investigation into the matter.”

20230220-230203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Swapna Barman, proud daughter of Bengal, wins double gold for Madhya...

    Govt depts to list eligible staff for precautionary dose

    Ahead of crucial friendlies, Sunil Chhetri ruled out due to injuries

    Decision yet to be made on I-League winner’s inclusion in ISL:...