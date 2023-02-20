An under construction bridge partially collapsed in Patna district on Monday but no one was injured, an official said.

The incident occurred at the partially constructed Bihta Sarmera four-lane state highway 78, connecting Patna to Nalanda, at Rustamganj village under Naubatpur block in the district.

Road Construction Department employee Mritunjay Kumar said: “A slab was placed on the pillars on Monday. Suddenly it collapsed. Luckily, none of the labourers were present. No one is hurt. The department has initiated an investigation into the matter.”

