Actors Parth Samthaan and Diksha Singh, popular faces on television, are all set to feature in the video of noted singer Jubin Nautiyal’s upcoming romantic single ‘Rim Jhim’.

The upcoming song has been composed by Ami Mishra and penned by Kunaal Vermaa while Jubin has lent his vocals.

Talking about the song and sharing his experience of working with Diksha, Parth said: “I was really happy to work with Diksha Singh. She is extremely charming and just lights up the screen. ‘Rim Jhim’ is the perfect song to enjoy while sipping on your cup of coffee or while going on a long drive. I’m sure audiences will love it.”

“I had a great time shooting ‘Rim Jhim’ with Parth and hopefully, our camaraderie reflects in our chemistry onscreen. We’ve shot at some breathtaking locations which go beautifully with the track,” informed Diksha.

“‘Rim Jhim’ will be your go-to romantic song this monsoon season. From the composition, vocals and the music video, the track is definitely something that will stay with audiences for a long time,” added T-Series head Bhushan Kumar.

‘Rim Jhim’ will be out soon on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

–IANS

abh/kr