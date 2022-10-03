INDIA

Partha Chatterjee not allowed to participate at Puja in jail

NewsWire
0
0

While almost 2,500 inmates in Presidency Central Correctional Home in south Kolkata are able to participate in a small puja organised jointly by the authorities and inmates within the jail premises, some high-profile inmates like former West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee will not be able to avail of the facility.

Unlike most inmates, he will have to spend the majority of the time in his cell during the four days of Puja from October 1 to October 5. However, he will not be denied the sumptuous delicacies, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian, that the correctional home authorities are arranging for the inmates for the four days of the festival.

Arrested for his alleged involvement in the multi- crore West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment scam, Chatterjee will be behind the bars till October 31, when he will be presented at a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court after his current judicial custody ends.

State Correctional Services Department sources said that the former state education minister was keen to participate in the Puja.

“However, considering all security aspects, the correctional home authorities decided to deny him the permission to participate in the occasion. Whatever little time, the former minister is brought out of his cell, he has to face ridicule or taunting messages of his fellow inmates in the correctional home. So, there is a security risk of allowing him to participate in the Puja even through it is within the jail premises. However, the prison authorities are trying their best to take him in front of the Durga idol for a short period of time. But for that they will have to ensure that the other inmates are in their respective cells or wards at that point of time,” an official said.

However, he added that Chatterjee will not be the only inmate who has been denied the facility of participation. “Some other inmates like Aftab Ansari, a convict in the case of attack of American Centet in Kolkata in 2022 is yet another Presidency Central Correctional Home inmate not allowed to participate in the Puja,” the official added.

20221003-165004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    President, VP greet people on Eid-ul-Fitr

    K’taka BJP MLA says he gets threatening calls, PUCs shut till...

    Commerce Ministry announces rules for Work from Home

    How will Wolverine return from the dead? Ryan, Hugh explain, but...