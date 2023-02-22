INDIA

Partha Chatterjee sustains minor bruises after tripping in jail premises

NewsWire
0
0

Former West Bengal Education Minister and Trinamool Congress Secretary General Partha Chatterjee reportedly sustained minor bruises after he tripped while having his daily afternoon walk within Presidency Central Correctional Home, where he is in judicial custody for his alleged involvement in the teachers’ recruitment scam.

The incident took place on the afternoon of February 19 and the correction home authorities kept the matter a secret till it was leaked on Wednesday by some insiders to a section of the media. As per latest information available, the former minister was immediately taken to the correctional home hospital where he was given first-aid treatment and then discharged.

There are claims that Chatterjee tripped in his attempt to escape the excreta thrown towards him by another inmate in judicial custody because of his involvement in terror activities. However, there was no confirmation from any of the state correctional services officials on this count.

20230222-235405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Visas of stranded foreign nationals valid till August 31: MHA

    10-year-old Kerala boy who shouted provocative slogans identified

    Samvat 2078 of to a solid start

    Indian stock markets touch new highs on Tuesday