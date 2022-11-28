INDIA

Partha Chatterjee’s judicial remand extended by another 14 days

A special court of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday extended the judicial remand for former West Bengal education minister and Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee in connection for another 14 days with his involvement in the multi-crore West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment irregularities scam.

Similar extension of judicial custody was ordered to six others including five top officials of WBSSC and West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) who were allegedly involved in the recruitment irregularities scam

However, despite extending Chatterjee’s judicial custody, the court expressed dissatisfaction over the slow investigation process of the central agency.

“It is 150 days that the central agency is continuing with its investigation. I wonder when the investigation process will end,” the Judge was heard saying during the course of argument at the court on Monday.

The CBI counsel said that scam is a result of deep-rooted and well-planned conspiracy and if granted bail the accused might make attempts to tamper with the evidence and influence the witnesses in the matter.

Chatterjee’s counsel, Selim Rahman, while arguing his points, claimed that his client is a victim of political conspiracy.

“Why my client will face days behind the bars because of the central agency’s incompetence in completing the investigation process. CBI is just using the ‘further investigation’ theory as an excuse to keep my client behind the bars,” Chatterjee’s counsel argued.

Finally, after hearing both sides, the court extended the judicial custody of Chatterjee and six others for another 14 days.

They will be presented at the same court again on December 12.

Earlier, on Monday morning, after appearing at the court premises, Chatterjee told news persons that Trinamool Congress will emerge as the winner in the forthcoming West Bengal panchayat polls scheduled next year.

20221128-213005

