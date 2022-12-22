INDIA

Partha Chatterjee’s loyalty signals fail to cut ice with Trinamool

Despite being sidelined by the Trinamool Congress leadership, former West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee, who is in judicial custody as the prime accused in the multi-crore teacher recruitment scam, sent a signal of his continuing loyalty to the party on Thursday.

However, the Trinamool has expressed visible reluctance in taking his message seriously.

While appearing before a special CBI court on Thursday, Chatterjee voluntarily spoke to mediapersons after a long gap since his arrest in July this year in a completely different tone.

“I wish all my fellow Trinamool Congress workers a very happy new year in advance. I would also like to compliment all in the Trinamool Congress on the occasion of the 25th foundation day of the party next month,” Chatterjee said.

Later, while coming out of the court which extended his judicial custody by 14 days, Chatterjee gave a clearer message of his continuing allegiance towards Trinamool Congress.

“God is with me. Those who have continued to have faith in me be rest assured that the truth will be revealed some day. I am with my party. I am with the people,” Chatterjee said.

Chatterjee’s tone on Thursday was totally different from his initial days after arrest, first in the custody of Enforcement Directorate (ED) and then at the Presidency Correctional Home. He had claimed then that he has been made a victim of conspiracy and that he would reveal everything in the coming days.

However, Chatterjee’s remarks didn’t have much impact on the party leadership.

Trinamool spokesman Kunal Ghosh said that whatever Chatterjee said was his personal opinion.

“The party has nothing to say on this matter since actions have already been initiated against Partha Chatterjee by the party leadership,” Ghosh said.

Soon after his arrest, Chatterjee was stripped of all his ministerial and party portfolios.

