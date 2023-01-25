INDIA

Partha Chatterjee’s plea to offer prayers at Saraswati Puja rejected

NewsWire
0
0

Former West Bengal Education minister Partha Chatterjee’s wish to offer prayers to the goddess of learning on the occasion of Saraswati Puja on Thursday has been declined.

Chatterjee, also the former Trinamool Congress secretary general, is currently serving his judicial custody at Presidency Central Correctional Home for his alleged involvement in the multi-crore teachers’ recruitment scam. He had made an appeal to the prison authorities to allow him to offer his prayers on Saraswati Puja organised within the prison compound. However, state correctional services department sources said that his plea has been rejected on security reasons.

Similar pleas from the former West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) Kalyanmoy Gangopadhyay and former chairman of West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) Subiresh Bhattacharya, who are also housed at the same correction home under same charges, have also been turned down.

Trinamool Congress MLA and former president of West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) Manik Bhattacharya has also been denied offering of prayers on the auspicious occasion.

“As it is the former minister and the others being housed at this correction home face ridicules from other inmates at the times they are being brought out of their cells for official reasons. As per court order, while the former minister is being brought out of his cell, the prison authorities will have to ensure that other inmates are locked in their respective cells or barracks. So, if we allow him to offer prayers at the Puja venue of the jail library, at that time all other inmates will have to remain locked in their prisons. That is a difficult proposition considering the occasion. So, the former minister’s plea has been turned down,” a senior official of the state correctional services department said, who refused to be named.

Every year, Sarswati Puja is organised within the Presidency Central Correctional Home in South Kolkata. The funding is provided by the state government, while the other arrangements are made by the inmates. Any Brahmin inmate performs the practices as per Hindu rituals as a priest on the occasion. Special vegetarian menu is served to the inmates on the occasion.

20230125-105002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    2 soldiers killed in ongoing operation in J&K’s Poonch

    Rain threat looms large over Ranji Trophy quarterfinals as knockout stage...

    Minor girl rescued, 9 held for trafficking in Hyderabad

    WCD ministry starts online campaign to celebrate women in Science