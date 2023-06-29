INDIA

Participation in Asian Games on agenda as BCCI’s Apex Council meets on July 7: Reports

NewsWire
0
0

Important issues like the Indian teams’ participation in the Asian Games and sponsorship and media rights will be discussed in the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) Apex Council meeting, which is likely to take place on July 7.

As per the reports, the participation of BCCI in the upcoming Asian Games for both men’s and women’s teams will be one of the important matters on the agenda of the meeting. The Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8.

The upcoming meeting is also expected to discuss sponsorship and media rights for the BCCI.

Earlier, this month BCCI had announced the release of an Invitation to Tender for National Team Lead Sponsor Rights after Ed-Tech major BYJU’s left the scene at the end of the last financial year.

Furthermore, the playing conditions pertaining to the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Tournament, specifically the Impact Player Rule, are likely to be addressed or discussed in the meeting.

2023062931128

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Reliance Jio, GSMA roll out initiative to train rural women in...

    Clashes in Bengal’s Hooghly during Ram Navami procession; BJP MLA, cops...

    NH-9 opened for commuters at Ghazipur border after a month

    UP Assembly elections biggest test for Owaisi and AIMIM