Important issues like the Indian teams’ participation in the Asian Games and sponsorship and media rights will be discussed in the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) Apex Council meeting, which is likely to take place on July 7.

As per the reports, the participation of BCCI in the upcoming Asian Games for both men’s and women’s teams will be one of the important matters on the agenda of the meeting. The Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8.

The upcoming meeting is also expected to discuss sponsorship and media rights for the BCCI.

Earlier, this month BCCI had announced the release of an Invitation to Tender for National Team Lead Sponsor Rights after Ed-Tech major BYJU’s left the scene at the end of the last financial year.

Furthermore, the playing conditions pertaining to the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Tournament, specifically the Impact Player Rule, are likely to be addressed or discussed in the meeting.

