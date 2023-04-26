All major political parties in Uttar Pradesh are facing internal sabotage in the ongoing municipal elections.

Disgruntled elements who have been denied tickets by their parties are either working against the official candidates or are contesting as Independents.

Dinesh Yadav, a former corporator from Samajwadi Party, was denied a ticket and he tweeted, “You can stab us in the back but not in our chest, everyone’s time changes, ours will also change.”

Another such tweet by Nandram Yadav, also a former SP corporator, said, “You sold my 16 years of hard work for a few coins, to Gomti Yadav and Vijay Yadav.”

Former BJP corporator, Akhilesh Giri, said, “Ignoring my integrity and honesty, the ticket was given to an outsider.”

Another former BJP corporator Amit Maurya said, “I have heard that those working in BJP are promoted. The party should answer why my ticket was cut. Didn’t I work? Tell who has done what work. Whether the party gives me a chance or not, the public will definitely give me a chance.”

Besides launching scathing attacks against their party on social media platforms, some of those who have been denied tickets are even running a smear campaign against the candidates who have been given the poll ticket.

Such tweets and Facebook posts on social media platforms are creating problems for official candidates.

BJP’s Dilip Srivastava, who was a two-time corporator from Maithilisharan Gupta ward, says he will continue to fight for his place. For not getting a ticket, he directly blames the regional MLA and former minister of the party.

Dilip says, “Everyone knows how much I have worked in the area but this candidate brought by BJP has a shady background. Now, I will try my best to win this seat and campaign on any platform, including the social media platform.”

Meanwhile, Sayyed Yawar Hussain Reshu, a five-time corporator from Samajwadi Party, says, “At some places, the party candidates are facing problems from some disgruntled elements but the party leadership has appealed to all such party workers not to oppose party candidates on social media platforms or make such comments which could hurt chances of party.”

State BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary has now asked all party MLAs and MPs to pacify the disgruntled elements in their respective areas and minimise the damage they are doing.

The Congress, on the other hand, is either facing rebel candidates in several districts or a revolt in the ranks.

In Amethi, several aspirants have been denied tickets and are vocal in their resentment. In Rampur, rebel candidates have decided to contest as Independents.

