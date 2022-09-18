INDIASOUTH ASIA

Partition hit development, trade in adjoining areas of India, B’desh: Assam Governor

Assam Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi on Sunday said that after the division of the country, total restrictions were imposed and therefore, areas of both India and Bangladesh (then east Pakistan) abutting each other could not develop while trade and commerce was also hit.

However, things have changed now and for almost a decade, the northeast has been given top priority by the Indian government to enhance the trade relationship with Bangladesh, he said.

“Both Assam and Bangladesh are working for mutual interest by strengthening trade, water resources and connectivity,” Mukhi said while interacting with a delegation of 17 trainee officers of the Bangladesh Foreign Service Academy in the Raj Bhavan here.

Hailing Bangladesh for its progress in garment industries, the Governor pointed out that both Assam and Bangladesh can share their expertise in exchanging their respective prosperity. He said that India’s relations with Bangladesh are deep-rooted, and person to person, or more of family relationship and expressed hope that Assam would play a more important role in strengthening these ties in the days to come.

He said that the medical colleges, cancer care centres, universities, IITs, IIITs, IIMs and other centres for excellence in the northeast can contribute in expanding bilateral ties.

The Governor also said that greater emphasis should be put on student exchange facilitation programmes and cultural exchanges between Assam and Bangladesh.

Bangladesh’s Assistant High Commissioner in Guwahati Shah Mohammad Tanvir Monsur, who was present in the meeting, thanked the Governor for the interaction programme.

