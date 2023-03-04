After a day of light rain, snow, Jammu and Kashmir is likely to experience partly cloudy, dry weather on Saturday, according to the MeT office.

“Partly cloudy dry weather is likely in J&K during next 24 hours”, an official of the MeT department said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar registered 6.4 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam — 1.2 degree and Gulmarg minus 1 degree as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Drass town clocked minus 7.8 degree, Kargil minus 4.6 and Leh minus 2.8 degree.

Jammu recorded a low of 13.2 degrees, Katra 13.6, Batote 9.2, Banihal 6.4 and Bhaderwah 7 as the minimum temperature.

