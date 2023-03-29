INDIALIFESTYLE

Partly cloudy, isolated light rain likely in J&K today

NewsWire
0
0

The weather was mainly dry in J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Wednesday that partly cloudy sky with rain at isolated places is likely in the next 24 hours.

“Partly cloudy sky with rain at isolated places is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 5.5, Pahalgam minus 0.3 and Gulmarg zero degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass town in Ladakh region had minus 5.1, Kargil minus 1 and Leh minus 3.2 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 15.5, Katra 12.6, Batote 7.7, Banihal 5 and Bhaderwah 4.5 as the minimum temperature.

20230329-101203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Who are accused, whether arrested or not’: SC seeks answers on...

    ‘Black Widows’ bags writing prize at 21st ITA Awards

    MP raises issue of safe drinking water in Assam

    ‘Quite disappointing’, Taniya Bhatia slams London Hotel for no response over...