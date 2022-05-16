After a day of torturous heat wave, Delhi NCR heaved a sigh of relief on Monday with none of the stations breaching the 45 degrees Celsius mark for maximum temperature and even as large parts of the national capital witnessed partly cloudy skies.

The heat wave conditions abated thanks to a Western Disturbance over the Western Himalayan Region, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, adding: “On Tuesday, too, there would be partly sky with possibility of dust storm/thunderstorm.”

Maximum temperature at Safdarjung – Delhi’s base station – was recorded at 42.4 degrees Celsius while the minimum was recorded at 30.8 degrees Celsius. The IMD has predicted 41 and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively, for Tuesday.

Other stations in Delhi NCR recorded maximum temperatures in the similar range. Palam saw maximum temperatures at 42.8, Lodhi Road 42.8, Ridge 43.1, Aya Nagar 43.4, Jafarpur 43.9, Pitampura 43.3, Sports Complex near Akshardham 44.4, and SPS Mayur Vihar recorded maximum temperature of 40.8 degrees Celsius.

Mungeshpur and Najafgarh, the two stations that had recorded over 49 degrees Celsius on Sunday, recorded 44 and 44.7 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Monday.

In the NCR, Gurugram recorded 44.7 while Noida was at 42.4 degrees Celsius.

Delhi NCR has been witnessing massive heat waves since March, but Sunday was one of the hottest days in recent times with all stations in Delhi recording maximum temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius.

For Safdarjung, the all-time record of 47.2 degrees Celsius in May was recorded on May 29, 1944. The other two highest temperatures were recorded at 46 degrees Celsius on May 27, 2020, and 45.7 degrees Celsius on May 24, 2013.

