Partly cloudy sky in Delhi

The residents of the national capital woke up to a partly cloudy sky on Sunday morning.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a minimum temperature of 12.1 degrees Celsius was recorded at 8.30 a.m. with a relative humidity of 89 per cent. The weather was calm as no wind was blowing.

The city observed sunrise at 6.49 a.m. and the sun is likely to set at 6.20 p.m.

In the past 24 hours, the maximum temperature was recorded at 23.8 degrees Celsius, two degrees below the normal.

With heavy rains on Friday, the pollution levels have significantly come down in Delhi and the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 78 for PM10 and 33 for PM2.5.

As both the particulate matters were in a satisfactory level, the department said “no precautionary action was required”.

Usually, the air quality is categorised as ‘good’ when the AQI is between 0 to 50; ‘satisfactory’ between 51-100; ‘moderate’ between 101-200; ‘poor’ between 201-300; ‘very poor’ between 301-400; ‘severe’ between 401-500; and ‘hazardous’ at over 500.

The weather agency has predicted that the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 25 degrees Celsius.

