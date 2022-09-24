INDIA

Partly cloudy sky, light rain likely in J&K

NewsWire
0
0

The Meteorological (MeT) department on Saturday forecast partly cloudy sky with light rain in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

“Partly cloudy sky with possibility of light rain is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours”, an official of the MeT department said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded 16.6 degrees Celcius, Pahalgam 10.8 and Gulmarg 8 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature this morning.

Drass town in Ladakh region had 7.4, Kargil 10.8 and Leh 9, while Jammu clocked 22.4 degrees, Katra 21.2, Batote 16.3, Banihal 15 and Bhaderwah 15,8 degrees.

20220924-102203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Maha CM Eknath Shinde wins ‘vote of confidence’ (Ld)

    Odisha CM speaks to Shah on evacuation of stranded people in...

    BJP is giving ‘Old wine in new bottle’: Goa MP Sardinha

    IPL 2022: Rabada’s four-fer helps Punjab restrict Gujarat to 143/8 (Ld)