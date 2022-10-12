INDIA

Partly cloudy sky, light rain likely in J&K

Partly cloudy sky with light rain is likely during the next 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir, the Meteorological (MeT) office said on Wednesday.

The weather was clear with light rain in the union territory during the last 24 hours.

“Partly cloudy sky with light rain at isolated places is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 10.6, Pahalgam 6 and Gulmarg 3.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass town in Ladakh had 2.3 and Kargil 4.5 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 15.7, Katra 13.6, Batote 8.9, Banihal 8.8 and Bhaderwah 10.2 as the minimum temperature.

20221012-095804

