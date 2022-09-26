Partly cloudy sky with light rain is likely in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours, the Meteorological (MeT) department said on Monday.

“Partly cloudy sky with chances of light rain is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours”, an official of the MeT department said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded 14.6 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 6.4 and Gulmarg 4 degrees as the minimum temperature this morning.

Kargil in Ladakh region clocked 8.2 degrees, while Jammu recorded 19.7, Katra 17.7, Batote 11.2, Banihal 10.8 and Bhaderwah 9.8 degrees.

20220926-094804