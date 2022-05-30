Weather remained inclement in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours as the Meteorological (MeT) department said on Monday that partly cloudy weather with light rain/thundershowers are likely during the next 24 hours.

“Partly cloudy weather with possibility of afternoon light rain/thundershowers is likely during the next 24 hours in J&K,” the department officials said.

Srinagar had 14.3, Pahalgam 9.6 and Gulmarg 5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh region had 8.3, Leh 9.6 and Kargil 9.2 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu had 25.4, Katra 23, Batote 14.6, Banihal 14.8 and Bhaderwah 13.1 as the minimum temperature.

20220530-093202