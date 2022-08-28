INDIA

Partly cloudy sky, rain at isolated places in J&K

Weather was partly cloudy in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours as the Meteorological (MeT) office said on Sunday that partly cloudy sky with rain at isolated places is likely during the 24 hours in the union territory.

“Partly cloudy sky with light to moderate rain at isolated places is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 16.4, Pahalgam 11.5 and Gulmarg 9 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

Drass in Ladakh region had 8.1, Leh 11.7 and Kargil 15.5 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 25.3, Katra 23, Batote 17.9, Banihal 16.5 and Bhaderwah 19.1 as the minimum temperature.

