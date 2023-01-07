INDIA

Partly cloudy sky, rain/snow likely in J&K

Weather was mainly cloudy in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours as the Met Office said on Saturday that partly cloudy sky with rain/snow is expected.

“Partly cloudy sky with chances of rain/snow is are likely in J&K during the next 24 hours,” the official said.

Srinagar had minus 1.4, Pahalgam minus 2.8 and Gulmarg minus 2.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Saturday.

In Ladakh region, Kargil had minus 14.8 degrees and Leh minus 10.8.

Jammu had 5 degrees, Katra 7.6, Batote 5.1, Banihal 3.4 and Bhaderwah 2.8 as the minimum temperature.

