The Meteorological (MeT) department on Thursday forecast partly cloudy weather during the next 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Partly cloudy weather is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours”, an official of the MeT department said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded 5.6 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 1.5 degrees and Gulmarg zero degree as the minimum temperature this morning.

Drass in Ladakh region had minus 3.2 degree, Kargil minus 3.4 and Leh minus 4, while Jammu registered 14.6 degrees, Katra 14.5 degrees, Batote 8.3, Banihal 9 and Bhaderwah 5.2 degrees.

