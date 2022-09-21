The Meteorological (MeT) office said on Wednesday that partly cloudy sky with light rain at isolated places is likely during the next 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir.

The weather was mainly dry in the union territory.

“Weather is likely to remain partly cloudy with light rain at isolated places in J&K during the next 24 hours”, an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 15.2, Pahalgam 11.6 and Gulmarg 8 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh region had 8.9, Kargil 11 and Leh 7.7 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 25.1, Katra 22.8, Batote 15.7, Banihal 15 and Bhaderwah 15.8 as the minimum temperature.

20220921-094802