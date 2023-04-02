INDIALIFESTYLE

Partly cloudy weather likely in J&K during next 24 hrs

Weather was inclement in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Sunday that partly cloudy weather is likely during next 24 hours.

“Partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain likely in J&K during next 24 hours,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar recorded 6.7 degree Celsius, Pahalgam 2.7 and Gulmarg minus 0.6 degree Celsius as the minimum temperature on Sunday.

Drass town in Ladakh region witnessed minus 0.9 degree Celsius, Kargil 2.6 and Leh minus 2.6 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu registered 12.3 degree Celsius, Katra 9.5, Batote 4.7, Banihal 3.6 and Bhaderwah 4.1 as the minimum temperature.

