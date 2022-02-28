INDIA

Partly cloudy weather likely in J&K, Ladakh during next 24 hrs

By NewsWire
Weather remained generally cloudy in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on Monday as the MeT department forecast partly cloudy weather during the next 24 hours.

“Weather is likely to remain partly cloudy in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours”, an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar recorded minus 0.6 degree Celsius, Pahalgam minus 6.8 degree and Gulmarg minus 8.0 degree as the minimum temperature.

Drass town of Ladakh region registered minus 22.0 degree, Leh minus 9.1 degree and Kargil minus 17.6 degree as the minimum.

Meanwhile, Jammu city clocked 7.9 degrees, Katra 7.4, Batote 3.7, Banihal 5.2 and Bhaderwah 0.6 as the minimum temperature.

