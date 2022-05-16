Weather remained partly cloudy with thundershowers in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours. The Meteorological (MeT) department said on Monday that partly cloudy weather with thundershowers at isolated places is likely during the next 24 hours.

“Partly cloudy weather with thundershower at isolated places is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours”, an official of the department said.

Srinagar had 15.4, Pahalgam 9.1 and Gulmarg 5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass town in Ladakh had 3.3, Leh 8.6 and Kargil 8.8 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu had 30.5, Katra 26.8, Batote 19.1, Banihal 28.2 and Bhaderwah 17.2 as the minimum temperature.

