Jammu and Kashmir is likely to experience partly cloudy sky with afternoon thundershowers on Wednesday, as per the MeT department.

The weather remained partly cloudy in the union territory during the past 24 hours.

“Partly cloudy sky with afternoon thundershowers are likely to occur in J&K during the next 24 hours”, an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar recorded 13.8 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 7.1 and Gulmarg 4 degrees as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh region had 4.3 degrees, Leh and Kargil both 8 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu registered 28.5 degrees, Katra 21.8, Batote 14.5, Banihal 12.6 and Bhaderwah 12 as the night’s lowest temperature.

20220601-100609