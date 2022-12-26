INDIALIFESTYLE

Partly cloudy weather with bitter cold in Kashmir, Ladakh

NewsWire
0
0

Bitter cold with bone chilling temperatures continued in Kashmir Valley and Ladakh as the Meteorological (MeT) office on Monday forecast partly to mainly cloudy weather with freezing night temperatures.

“Partly to mainly cloudy weather with sub-zero night temperatures is expected in Ladakh and Valley during the next 24 hours”, an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had minus 3.5, Pahalgam minus 5.7 and Gulmarg minus 5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Kargil had minus 10.2 and Leh minus 13.4 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 4.5, Katra 7.2, Batote 0.7, Banihal minus 1 and Bhaderwah 0.4 as the minimum temperature.

20221226-100802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    WBSSC scam: 4-week relief for Bengal Minister from appearing before CBI...

    IND v SA: Fell short of winning the match by one...

    With two seizures, DRI says foiled attempts at organised gold smuggling

    Cleric seeks reopening of religious shrines