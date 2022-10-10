INDIA

Partly cloudy weather with light rain likely in J&K

The Meteorological (MeT) department said on Monday that Jammu and Kashmir will likely witness partly cloudy weather with light rain during the next 24 hours.

The weather was partly cloudy in the union territory during the last 24 hours.

“Partly cloudy weather with light rain at isolated places is likely during the next 24 hours in J&K,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 11.8, Pahalgam 9.1 and Gulmarg 5.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass town in Ladakh region had 3.5 and Kargil 7.4 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 19.8, Katra 16.2, Batote 11.9, Banihal 12.4 and Bhaderwah 12.2 as minimum temperature.

