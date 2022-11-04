INDIA

Partly cloudy weather with possibility of light rain in J&K

NewsWire
0
0

Weather was partly cloudy in J&K as the Meteorological (MeT) office said on Friday that partly cloudy sky with possibility of light rain is expected during the next 24 hours.

“Partly cloudy sky with possibility of light rain is expected in J&K during the next 24 hours”, an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 5, Pahalgam 1.3 and Gulmarg 0.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Drass town had minus 2.3, Kargil minus 3 and Leh also minus 3 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 15.8, Katra 14.8, Batote 9.7, Banihal 6.6 and Bhaderwah 6.2 as the minimum temperature.

20221104-101402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jaishankar’s urgent call to disrupt Pak terror link marks new phase...

    ‘Clamour’ for Rahul Gandhi’s return as President likely at Chintan Shivir

    UP: Man held for setting ablaze woman, granddaughter

    Delhi: Man kills woman beggar to steal money