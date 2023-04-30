INDIALIFESTYLE

Partly to generally cloudy weather likely in J&K

NewsWire
0
0

The weather was partly cloudy in J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Sunday that partly to generally cloudy weather is likely to continue.

“Partly to generally cloudy weather is expected in J&K during the next 24 hours,” an official of the Meteorological (MeT) department said.

Srinagar had 10.5, Pahalgam 2.2 and Gulmarg 1 degree Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

In Ladakh region, Kargil had 3.8 and Leh minus 0.3 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 19.6, Katra 17.3, Batote 10.2, Banihal 8.9 and Bhaderwah 8.4 as the minimum temperature.

20230430-095602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Commonwealth health ministers seek equal access to vaccines

    Controversy over electoral rolls as Congress gears up for presidential poll

    He looked absolutely fit: Sanjay Gagnani recalls last meeting with Siddhaanth

    Mukhtar Ansari gets bail in 14-yr-old case