New Zealand opening batter Devon Conway is confident the several fruitful partnerships forged by him and Finn Allen in their country’s first-class cricket playing for Wellington Firebirds were the key to the duo’s success in the ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 (Group 1) game against Australia here on Saturday.

Allen struck a blazing 42 off just 16 balls at a strike rate of nearly 263, while Conway smashed an unbeaten 92 as New Zealand amassed 200/3 and then demolished the hosts for just 111 runs in 17.1 overs to secure an 89-run victory.

“It’s a serious effort from him (Allen) the way he was out in the middle, nice and calm and relaxed and focused at the same time. I’ve seen him perform like that a number of times, playing with him, alongside him in Wellington. It was a special knock for him. He hit the ball really cleanly, and like I say, just put the bowlers under some serious pressure. It’s a fantastic way to start the tournament,” said Conway.

“I think it was certainly coincidence that we both played our first international game in Australia tonight (Saturday), but yeah, like I say, I sort of played a lot of cricket alongside Finn playing at Wellington Firebirds (New Zealand first-class side) and opening the batting with him. We certainly try and keep the columns the exact same throughout. We try to keep it nice and simple. I know what ticks for him, and he certainly knows what ticks for me. We sort of try and reiterate those messages to each other out in the middle.

“Then it’s just about trying to do the job as a team, as a partnership. It was a good knock for the two of us,” added Conway.

Conway conceded New Zealand had to iron out several flaws from the Tri-series they played in Christchurch recently, where Pakistan clinched the title defeating the hosts.

“We just recently played a Tri-Series in Christchurch before we came here, and we sort of felt our fielding wasn’t quite up to scratch. We just sort of looked to rectify that in this game. It was a pretty good performance by the fielders and everyone out there. (The catch from Glenn Phillips to get rid of Marcus Stoinis) When that ball was in the air, I didn’t think he was going to get there, to be honest with you. The speed that he’s got was pretty special, and the timing of the dive was a fantastic catch for us and certainly a game-changing moment,” felt Conway.

