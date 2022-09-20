Equating elections with crop cultivation, leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly Jayanarayan Mishra on Tuesday said that ‘fertiliser’ is being applied now by the BJP to ‘harvest crops’ in 2024 polls.

Mishra made the remarks while speaking to media persons about the party’s preparation for general elections 2024. Earlier, on Monday, he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party national president J.P. Nadda in New Delhi.

Mishra, who comes from a farmer background, said, “Crop cannot be cultivated in one single day. In order to get a good yield, one must sow the seeds at the right time, irrigate the field, remove weeds, and apply fertilisers as per process.”

“We are now at the stage of applying fertilisers. And in 2024, we will harvest the crop,” he said.

The BJP legislator also asserted that there is need for CBI and ED investigation in Odisha as corruption is at its peak in the state. However, Mishra said that he cannot say whether the Central agencies are going to do so or not.

On the other hand, Congress and the ruling BJD criticised Mishra for his comment and said that the 2024 election result will say who is going to harvest crops in Odisha.

Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati said, “How will they apply fertiliser and yield crop as there is no seed in the crop field. The 2024 result will show who had applied the fertiliser and harvested the crop.”

Commenting on the CBI and ED probe in Odisha, Bahinipati said the Central agencies are not are going to those states where BJP is facing a challenge.

Similarly, BJD leader and government chief whip in the Assembly Prasant Muduli said, “The result of recently completed panchayat election and several by-polls gives a clear message that people are with the ruling BJD and they will remain with us.”

