‘Party decisions not in public interest’: Shergill quits as Congress spokesperson

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill on Wednesday resigned from his post, saying the vision of the party’s decision-makers was not “in sync” with aspirations of the youth.

“The primary reason being that the ideology and the vision of the current decision-makers of the Indian National Congress is no longer in sync with the aspirations of the youth and modern India,” he said in a letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi.

“Furthermore, it pains me to say that decision-making is no longer for the interests of the public and the country, rather it is influenced by the self-serving interests of individuals indulging in sycophancy and consistently ignoring ground reality. This is something I cannot morally accept or continue to work with,” he added.

However, he thanked Gandhi for all the opportunities the party had granted him.

The resignation comes after senior party leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma resigned from election-related committees in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, respectively.

