Party going through transformation: Cong leader K.C. Venugopal

Congress is going through a transformation process that kicked off with the resounding success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, AICC general secretary (Organisation) K.C.Venugopal said here on Saturday.

After the successful yarta, the party is focussing on the upcoming plenary to be held in Rajasthan later this month.

“Just wait and watch,” said Venugopal, a two-time Lok Sabha member and a former State Minister of Kerala.

Currently, the 60-year-old is a Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan.

“At the plenary, the members will be divided into six groups and each group will discuss, debate and come out with a resolution on various issues including politics, elections and other crucial issues,” Venugopal said.

Asked if there is going to be an election to elect the Working Committee members and about Shashi Tharoor, he repeated, “wait and see,”.

Meanwhile, senior Lok Sabha member and son of K.Karunakaran- K.Muraleedharan confidently stated that the election will have no effect on the party.

“The party has a convention of accommodating leaders and we will see what happens,” he said.

Tharoor, who unsuccessfully contested the president’s post, has clarified that he is not going to contest in the CWC election.

