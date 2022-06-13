INDIA

Party turns violent near Patna, minor stabs friend to death

NewsWire
0
0

A party in Kanhauli village on the outskirts of Patna took a violent turn on Monday after a minor stabbed his friend to death.

The accused minor has been identified as Manish Kumar (16), who along with his friend Manoj Kumar (17) invited their friend Vikas Kumar (18) for a chicken party at his house.

Ranjeet Kumar, SHO at Bihta police station, said: “Three of them were preparing to cook chicken. Vikas had asked his two friends to slice onions. While they were slicing onions, they got involved in a verbal duel over a trivial issue. In a fit of rage, Manish stabbed Vikas repeatedly with a knife.”

Those staying nearby assembled at the crime scene and handed over the accused to the police.

“We are interrogating the accused. The incident happened in a fit of rage. The parents of the deceased have submitted a complaint against Manish Kumar,” the SHO said.

20220613-221402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Andhra seeks Centre’s support for logistics park

    De Beers group focuses on growing underwater forests to lock away...

    CBI probe into DTC deal may casue lengthy delay in bus...

    Aravallis to get 20 more artificial ponds