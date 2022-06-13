A party in Kanhauli village on the outskirts of Patna took a violent turn on Monday after a minor stabbed his friend to death.

The accused minor has been identified as Manish Kumar (16), who along with his friend Manoj Kumar (17) invited their friend Vikas Kumar (18) for a chicken party at his house.

Ranjeet Kumar, SHO at Bihta police station, said: “Three of them were preparing to cook chicken. Vikas had asked his two friends to slice onions. While they were slicing onions, they got involved in a verbal duel over a trivial issue. In a fit of rage, Manish stabbed Vikas repeatedly with a knife.”

Those staying nearby assembled at the crime scene and handed over the accused to the police.

“We are interrogating the accused. The incident happened in a fit of rage. The parents of the deceased have submitted a complaint against Manish Kumar,” the SHO said.

