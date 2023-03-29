INDIA

Party was ready for K’taka polls 3 months ago: Congress

Karnataka Congress on Wednesday once again exuded confidence in winning the state Assembly elections saying it was prepared for the polls three months ago.

“BJP is going to bag 60 to 65 seats in this election. We will get a majority and come to power,” state party president D.K. Shivakumar said.

“It is beneficial for the Congress if elections are held earlier. No one is happy with the new reservation quotas announced by the BJP. If the matter is taken to court, it won’t stand,” he stated.

Shivakumar further stated that the Congress would rectify BJP’s mistakes. The reservation was done hastily like partition of a property.

The guarantee schemes assured by the Congress would be fulfilled. Only time will tell who is bogus. “Union Minister for Mine, Coal and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi distributed sweets on the issue of utilisation of water from the Mahadayi river. The central government has clarified that it had not given any go in this regard. Now what does Joshi have to say?” Shivakumar questioned.

BJP leaders are approaching the Congress. “We are not entertaining them as it is not possible to accommodate them,” he maintained.

