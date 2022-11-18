INDIA

Party will oppose if ED’s action is one-sided, says Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, while addressing the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s workers said that the party possesses the power to oppose if the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) action turned out to be one-sided.

Soren claimed that the BJP had been trying to blame his government for its own shortcomings.

Supporters from several districts of the state arrived near the Chief Minister’s residence on Friday. Soren addressed the gathering and thanked them for their support, after being questioned by the ED in the alleged illegal mining scam for over 9 hours.

The CM said that he guaranteed his government’s cooperation to the ED if it worked in an honest manner. He demanded an answer on why probes and raids by agencies were only being conducted in non-BJP ruled states.

Soren claimed that the saffron party had been trying to provoke native tribals and was upset over the rising popularity of his government and the work done by them, including taking development work to the panchayat level.

He added that the conspiracy by the BJP had been recognised by the people of the state.

He reminded the workers of how ‘Dishom Guru’ Shibu Soren, proved to be innocent even after being harassed by the BJP.

