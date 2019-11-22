Parvathy feels ‘Kabir Singh’ glorifies violence against women

Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Malayalam actor Parvathy, best known to Bollywood buffs as Irrfan Khan’s co-star in “Qarib Qarib Singlle”, feels the Shahid Kapoor-starrer “Kabir Singh” and its Telugu original “Arjun Reddy” glorify violence against women while the recent Hollywood blockbuster “Joker” does not.

Parvathy was speaking at an actors’ roundtable where “Arjun Reddy” actor Vijay Deverakonda was also present, reports hindustantimes.com.

Other than Parvathy and Vijay, the chat show was attended by Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Deepika Padukone, Vijaya Sethupathi and Manoj Bajpayee.

“‘Arjun Reddy’ or ‘Kabir Singh’, both had the visual grammar of glorification, ‘Joker’ did not. At no point did I feel at the character Joaquin (Phoenix) played (and think ) ‘Arre yaar, I totally agree with you. You must kill everyone’,” said Parvathy, according to the hindustantimes.com report.

–IANS

vnc/vnc

Sent from my iPhone