Pasalic’s hat-trick helps Atalanta thrash Brescia in Serie A

Rome, July 15 (IANS) Atalanta continued to showcase their attacking power as Mario Pasalic’s hat-trick inspired them to a 6-2 home victory over relegation-threatened Brescia in the ongoing Serie A competition.

Atalanta entered Tuesday’s game on the back of a 10-game unbeaten run, including a nine-game winning streak which was snapped by Juventus with a 2-2 draw last week, reports Xinhua news agency.

Ernesto Torregrossa’s goal in the eighth minute cancelled out Pasalic’s early opener, but the home side ran riot in a space of just five minutes, as Robin Gosens, Ruslan Malinovskyi and Duvan Zapata all found the net, putting the Dea firmly in charge of the first half.

Pasalic added his second in the 55th minute before completing his hat-trick just three minutes later.

Brescia scored a consolation goal in the 83rd minute with Nikolas Spalek’s low strike.

Atalanta temporarily move up to second place with 70 points, while Brescia rank 19th.

