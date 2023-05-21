INDIA

Pass resolution against Union Minister Shekhwat, Gehlot dares BJP

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday questioned BJP for staying silent on alleged corruption by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Addressing media at the party headquarters here, Gehlot said: “If BJP has guts, then it should show it by passing a resolution against Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Pass a resolution saying that there are allegations of corruption against this person. In such a situation, you should dismiss him from the cabinet.”

“SOG has considered him as an accused in the Sanjivani case. When the matter goes to the court, a decision will also be taken on it. If BJP has to pass the resolution, then pass the resolution against him,” he added.

On the Rs 2,000 notes not remaining legal tender after September 30, Gehlot, attacking the BJP, said: “These people have not yet given the account of the time when demonetisation was done earlier….

“Who will ask them to share account? Can the RBI monitor them.”

