INDIALIFESTYLE

Passenger detained at Kolkata airport for spreading bomb scare

NewsWire
0
0

A passenger, suspected to be a victim of psychosis-related disorder, was detained at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport for unnecessarily raising a bomb scare alert at a London-bound aircraft.

Airport sources said that the incident took place at around 3.39 a.m., when a London- bound aircraft of Qatar Airways via Doha was just about to take off. One of the passengers then suddenly started shouting claiming that a bomb had been implanted in the said aircraft.

Following his panic alert, the 531 passengers, who were onboard, were taken out of the flight and the security forces engaged in airport duty conducted thorough search operations within the aircraft. However, the search operation did not result in recovery of any bomb or explosive.

The security forces deployed at the airport first detained the passenger raising the bomb alert and then handed him over to the cops of the local police station. In face of questioning, the passenger concerned claimed that he was informed by someone else about the existence of the bomb within the aircraft.

Police suspect that the passenger is a victim of psychosis-related disorder like schizophrenia.

20230606-105205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Acclaimed names to perform in week-long cultural fest in Bhopal

    Delhi: Man arrested for killing lover’s hubby

    70 years after extinction, cheetahs to return to Indian jungles

    Cabinet approves setting up of 3 new multi-state cooperative societies