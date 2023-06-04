INDIA

Passenger detained for creating ruckus in train

NewsWire
0
0

A passenger on board the Avadh Assam Express was detained by a joint team of GRP and RPF at Hajipur railway station on Saturday evening for creating ruckus in a drunken state.

Saket Kumar, an inspector rank officer of Hajipur GRP said: “We received information about a person who was creating ruckus in New Tinsukia-Sirsa Avadh Assam Express train in AC coach. Accordingly, a joint team of GRP and RPF reached there and detained the accused after the train arrived at the platform number 3 of Hajipur Junction at 6 p.m. He was heavily drunk and not being able to stand on the feet.”

“We have initiated action against him as liquor is banned in Bihar and he was creating ruckus inside the coach in front of women and children passengers,” Kumar said.

The alleged passenger has been identified as Kamal Kumar, a native of Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir. He was taken to the Sadar hospital for the medical examination where doctors confirmed alcohol in his body.

Meanwhile, the alleged passenger claimed that liquor is banned in Bihar but he had consumed liquor outside Bihar. Liquor consumption is legal in other states. He also claimed that he had not misbehaved with the fellow passengers.

20230604-133404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Govt approves participation of Indian wrestlers for Ranking Series Zagreb Open

    Children growing up in Delhi landfills have little to do but...

    J&K, Ladakh High Court orders physical hearing from Feb 14

    Jail guard arrested in Goa for smuggling cocaine