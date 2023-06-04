A passenger on board the Avadh Assam Express was detained by a joint team of GRP and RPF at Hajipur railway station on Saturday evening for creating ruckus in a drunken state.

Saket Kumar, an inspector rank officer of Hajipur GRP said: “We received information about a person who was creating ruckus in New Tinsukia-Sirsa Avadh Assam Express train in AC coach. Accordingly, a joint team of GRP and RPF reached there and detained the accused after the train arrived at the platform number 3 of Hajipur Junction at 6 p.m. He was heavily drunk and not being able to stand on the feet.”

“We have initiated action against him as liquor is banned in Bihar and he was creating ruckus inside the coach in front of women and children passengers,” Kumar said.

The alleged passenger has been identified as Kamal Kumar, a native of Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir. He was taken to the Sadar hospital for the medical examination where doctors confirmed alcohol in his body.

Meanwhile, the alleged passenger claimed that liquor is banned in Bihar but he had consumed liquor outside Bihar. Liquor consumption is legal in other states. He also claimed that he had not misbehaved with the fellow passengers.

