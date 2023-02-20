A passenger, who wanted to catch a flight to Chennai on Monday but crossed the boarding time, made a bomb threat call to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), forcing the authorities to halt the plane and evacuate it for checking.

The call proved to be a hoax and meanwhile acting swiftly, the airport intelligence officials nabbed the passenger after they found that the bomb threat call was made from within RGIA premises.

The passenger identified as Ajmira Bhadraiah, a Chief Engineer in the Military Engineer Services (MES) in Chennai, was late for Hyderabad-Chennai IndiGo flight. As he was stopped from entering the airport, he made a call that a bomb had been planted in the flight.

The security officials immediately halted the flight and evacuated it. They pressed into service dog squad, bomb squad and other teams but found nothing suspicious.

Meanwhile, airport intelligence officials found that the call was made from within the airport premises. They immediately nabbed the passenger, who admitted that he made the call as he wanted to catch the flight.

The officials took him into custody and questioned him. A case has been booked against him at RGIA police station.

