Passenger on SpiceJet’s Delhi-Hyderabad flight misbehaves with cabin crew

Another incident of an unruly passenger behavior has come out, this time on SpiceJet. The airline said that a passenger, on its SG-8133 Delhi-Hyderabad flight on Monday, behaved in an unruly and inappropriate manner, harassing and causing disturbance to the cabin crew.

“On January 23, 2023, SpiceJet wet-leased Corendon aircraft was scheduled to operate SG-8133 (Delhi-Hyderabad). During boarding at Delhi, one passenger behaved in an unruly and inappropriate manner, harassing and causing disturbance to cabin crew,” a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

The crew informed the pilot-in-command (PIC) and security staff of the same. The said passenger and a co-passenger, who were travelling together, were offloaded and handed over to the security team, added the spokesperson.

Aviation regulator DGCA said that it is looking into the matter.

There have been many incidents of unruly passengers on flights in the last couple of months. Apart from peeing incident in Air India, two incidents of passenger misbehaviour occurring on Air India flight AI-142 on December 6, 2022 from Paris to New Delhi, came to the notice of the DGCA.

One passenger was caught smoking in the lavatory, was drunk and not listening to the crew. Another passenger allegedly relieved himself on a vacant seat and blanket of a fellow female passenger when she went to the lavatory.

Earlier, a high pitched argument between an air-passenger and one of the crew members of an IndiGo flight went viral on social media. The argument started on the airline’s Istanbul-Delhi flight over food.

